Pink Rose

I've been working on a series "Perfectly Imperfect". Inspired by the work of Irving Penn, it was based on a comment by a mother in a cafe that motherhood "isn't like it is on Instagram". That sat with me for a while, and after events at the beginning of the year, comments made to me, and the constant feeding of "perfect" images on social media, the concept was born. That even if life isn't perfect, it can still be beautiful.