1/14/21 by melbunzmecom
14 / 365

1/14/21

Sadie had a seizure today at Mickey’s house. King Animal Clinic is closed on Thursday afternoons so we had to take her to the emergency vet. Blood work done - inconclusive. I just want her to be ok. She’s home now with me.
