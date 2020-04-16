Previous
Birthday parade by melfru5
Birthday parade

This made my day. So sweet. An 8 year old celebrating his birthday and final day of chemotherapy. There had to be over 100 cars and 3 fire trucks, 2 at the front and one at the end ❤️
Melissa

