Dinner! by melfru5
136 / 365

Dinner!

This is what we get when I have my kids make dinner. Burrito with tator tots, chicken strips, bacon, cheese and bbq sauce. I have admit, it was pretty good😃
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
Photo Details

