Previous
Next
Pool Party by melfru5
145 / 365

Pool Party

A couple of friends decided to swim in our pool, then quickly waddled away when I came to say hello. Rude...🦆🦆
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise