Previous
Next
Proud Mom by melfru5
149 / 365

Proud Mom

Proud of my senior graduating high school!
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
Never in a million years did you think that graduation was going to look like this
May 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise