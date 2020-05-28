Previous
High School Grad! by melfru5
157 / 365

High School Grad!

Officially done with school! Celebrating at home with Buffalo Wild Wings and cake. Hopefully ceremony can be in July as planned.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Melissa

@melfru5
