Previous
Next
Ooops by melfru5
163 / 365

Ooops

I might have to start wearing glasses when I cut my kids hair 😳😬 He had me make it into a smiley face 😃
3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise