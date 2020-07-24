Previous
Next
1852 Farmhouse by melfru5
214 / 365

1852 Farmhouse

This old farmstead is now a wildlife sanctuary.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise