Graduation Day! by melfru5
215 / 365

Graduation Day!

This drive through graduation will be one to remember. So proud of him, graduating with high honors 🥰
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
