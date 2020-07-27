Previous
Scooby Doo Band Aid by melfru5
217 / 365

Scooby Doo Band Aid

Meningitis shot for the college bound boy.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
