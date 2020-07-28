Previous
Next
Sun shining through by melfru5
218 / 365

Sun shining through

Pretty skies for our drive tonight.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise