Previous
Next
Wall of toys by melfru5
220 / 365

Wall of toys

This block long rock wall was decorated with small toys everywhere. Cute but slightly creepy.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise