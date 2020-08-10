Previous
Garden Haul by melfru5
231 / 365

Garden Haul

I think it’s a cucumber? Not bad for our tiny little garden and no knowledge of gardening 😂
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
64% complete

Photo Details

