Weeds or flowers? by melfru5
244 / 365

Weeds or flowers?

Not sure but they are everywhere and they are pretty 🥰🌼
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
