Scone and my favorite tea by melfru5
265 / 365

Scone and my favorite tea

Have to hurry with pics before he eats it all!
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
72% complete

