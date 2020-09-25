Previous
Next
Love these by melfru5
277 / 365

Love these

Don’t know what they are though 🙃 saw a big field of it on my walk
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise