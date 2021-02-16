Previous
Slightly creepy by melfru5
Photo 421

Slightly creepy

Statue that is tucked in by trees. Walked by it many times without noticing so extra creepy when I did!
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
115% complete

