Previous
Next
Spring is here by melfru5
Photo 454

Spring is here

First warm day and we celebrate by painting the shutters.😩☀️😃
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Melissa

@melfru5
I am starting this as a mindfulness project for a year to photograph things I’m grateful for every day. It keeps me present. I love...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise