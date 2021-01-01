Previous
Lammermuir sheep thugs by melgladstone
Lammermuir sheep thugs

New Years day walk on the hills and we came across these sheep who had broken the fence and got into the hay store - boy, they looked happy!
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Mel Gladstone

@melgladstone
