_20210102_154111 by melgladstone
2 / 365

_20210102_154111

I received flowers for my birthday from my Aunt who I've not spoken to for 4 years. They contrasted beautifully with the bleak snow outside.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Mel Gladstone

@melgladstone
