Happy New Year! by melissaquinsaat_
1 / 365

Happy New Year!

In my Filipino culture, making pancit symbolizes long life and good health. I pray and hope that 2020 would be good to me and those around. 🤗
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Melissa Quinsaat

@melissaquinsaat_
