Previous
Next
Moje první neschopenka, den třetí by mementomari
1 / 365

Moje první neschopenka, den třetí

Utíká to, teploty stále 37,2-3°, teploty trvající už od 30.12.,
psychosomatika se hlásí, nechce se jí na ČAG, especially not kvarta's sh*t.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Memento Mari

@mementomari
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise