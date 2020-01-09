Previous
My first aeropress set by mementomari
2 / 365

My first aeropress set

Je to roztomilá souprava, rhino pasuje do aera a nevysouvá se!
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Memento Mari

@mementomari
