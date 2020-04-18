Previous
This Is A Fine Spring Morning. by meotzi
Photo 632

This Is A Fine Spring Morning.

Skunk Cabbage Swamp on an April morning. Blossom Dearie would be pleased. :)
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Caryn

@meotzi
Photo Details

