Water Fix by meotzi
Photo 642

Water Fix

I needed to see an expanse of blue water so I packed the dogs into the jeep and headed out. Couldn't quite make it to any of the beaches so I contented myself with the lily-padded beaver pond. It was exactly enough.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Caryn

@meotzi
175% complete

Annie-Sue ace
Nice slice - like the little passage of lily pads. I want the sea - might get it on Wednesday!
May 11th, 2020  
