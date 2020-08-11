Previous
After The Cleanup. by meotzi
Much neater after by brother and I sawed up all the fallen branches. The lawn underneath is still covered with black walnuts. It's dangerous for the ankles.
Desi
That sure does look a lot neater. I guess now there is a lot of raking up to do to pick up all those dangerous black walnuts
Caryn ace
@seacreature I've been waiting for the critters pick them up. Apparently they are not ripe yet because I haven't seen any squirrels carrying them around. I guess I'll have to pick them up. I use a stable fork because the nuts are about the same size as horse buns so it's not really hard work. Just boring.
