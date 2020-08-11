Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 676
After The Cleanup.
Much neater after by brother and I sawed up all the fallen branches. The lawn underneath is still covered with black walnuts. It's dangerous for the ankles.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caryn
ace
@meotzi
696
photos
9
followers
11
following
185% complete
View this month »
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
11th August 2020 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Desi
That sure does look a lot neater. I guess now there is a lot of raking up to do to pick up all those dangerous black walnuts
August 19th, 2020
Caryn
ace
@seacreature
I've been waiting for the critters pick them up. Apparently they are not ripe yet because I haven't seen any squirrels carrying them around. I guess I'll have to pick them up. I use a stable fork because the nuts are about the same size as horse buns so it's not really hard work. Just boring.
August 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close