Got Those Acorns In A Row by meotzi
Photo 693

Got Those Acorns In A Row

Some little critter brought these acorns from far away from my yard and left the cups just like this. Probably the red squirrel.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Caryn

@meotzi
