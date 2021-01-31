Previous
Savory Oven Pancake. Deflating.
Savory Oven Pancake. Deflating.

Cream cheese, black olives, green onions, jalapeños. Tasty. I didn't make fresh salsa but jarred was good, too. A piece of crust might have been nibbled during the wait.
Caryn

Annie-Sue ace
Tasty!
February 3rd, 2021  
