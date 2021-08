Cut Off At The Knees

Narayani and Desi, these are cut off bald cypress knees (with dogs for scale). Each of these circles should be a cone a couple of feet or more tall. Like a termite mound or giant ant hill. It's not clear what cypress knees do but they are all around the ground under the canopy and a bit beyond on the lakeshore side. This tree should naturally be thickly surrounded by cones of knees.