Sloth Day by meotzi
Photo 800

Sloth Day

Well, I did a load of laundry and mowed a very small patch of grass. After that, I did nothing for the rest of the day. And it was good.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Caryn

ace
@meotzi
219% complete

