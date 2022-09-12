Sign up
Photo 845
Little Hover Fly.
I wanted to capture the hover fly working the blossom but the sun was so bright I couldn't see the image on my cell phone screen despite having the brightness level maxed. I shot it anyway. Yay.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Caryn
ace
@meotzi
narayani
You did great!
September 15th, 2022
