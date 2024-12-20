Sign up
Photo 851
Photo 851
The Old Fireplace
My father built this back in the 50s. He used old cobbles that the town dug up when the streets downtown were repaved. When I walk around my neighborhood I see garden borders made with these cobbles.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
0
0
Caryn
@meotzi
851
photos
5
followers
10
following
233% complete
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950U
Taken
20th December 2024 12:29pm
Tags
b&w
