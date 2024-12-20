Previous
The Old Fireplace by meotzi
The Old Fireplace

My father built this back in the 50s. He used old cobbles that the town dug up when the streets downtown were repaved. When I walk around my neighborhood I see garden borders made with these cobbles.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Caryn

@meotzi
