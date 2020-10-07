Previous
Day 6 by meotzi
23 / 365

Day 6

The moon is still there smack dab in the middle. These clouds preceded a wild and windy storm that caused a lot of damage across the state.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Caryn

ace
@meotzi
Desi
What interesting clouds. It looks like there are two layers of clouds at different altitudes, and each layer is being blown in the opposite direction to the other. Just imagine being an aeroplane caught in that! Or a hot air balloon.
October 8th, 2020  
