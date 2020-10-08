Previous
Day 7 Clouds by meotzi
Day 7 Clouds

Heading homeward on a Blue Jay Day. Not much leaf color around the neighborhood yet.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Caryn

ace
@meotzi
