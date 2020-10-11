Previous
Day 10 Sky and Hawk by meotzi
26 / 365

Day 10 Sky and Hawk

Last night's sky with lots of wires and one hawk surveying the neighbor's bird feeder buffet.
11th October 2020

Caryn

ace
@meotzi
