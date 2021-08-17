Previous
Bittersweet Vine by meotzi
52 / 365

Bittersweet Vine

Bittersweet vine is invasive here. This one has been growing for a long time and is up into an old oak tree. All of this is bittersweet vine wood and it's almost 3 feet across.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Caryn

ace
@meotzi
