Waiting For The Fish To Bite P1071229
Our run of hot weather isn't set to ease until Sunday, so there may be more sunset shots over the next few days. I didn't venture out of the house until late this afternoon when things had cooled down a bit.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2878
photos
190
followers
124
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th January 2021 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
fishing
,
warnbro
,
sixws-113
