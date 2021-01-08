Sign up
It's Even Too Hot Up Here P1081277
It hit just over 40C in my garden today. The few birds that came into the garden looked to be really feeling the heat. I kept the bird baths full and even gave the tree a squirt.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2879
photos
190
followers
124
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
2
3
614
4
5
6
7
8
Views
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th January 2021 1:47pm
birds
,
hot
,
trees
,
branches
,
garden
,
jacaranda
,
new_holland_honeyeater
,
jan21words
