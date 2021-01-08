Previous
It's Even Too Hot Up Here P1081277 by merrelyn
It's Even Too Hot Up Here P1081277

It hit just over 40C in my garden today. The few birds that came into the garden looked to be really feeling the heat. I kept the bird baths full and even gave the tree a squirt.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

