Sometimes Litter Makes An Interesting Photo P1200168

I wasn't impressed to find an empty beer bottle sitting in the sand, but I thought it could be worth a photo or two with the sunsetting behind it. My plan was to put it into the bin when I left the beach but another litter minded citizen must have picked it while I was taking more shots of the sunset.

I thought this made a reasonable twofer - sixws-113 and EOTB-128