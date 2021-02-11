Sign up
Previous
Next
42 / 365
Trinkets And Treasures DSC_4055
I had planned to use this as my Flash of Red shot for today but it just didn't work in black and white.
Both items are treasures. The pearls were my Mum's and the trinket box was painted by her sister, my wonderful Aunty Ivy.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2927
photos
191
followers
122
following
11% complete
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th February 2021 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pearls
,
treasures
,
trinket_box
,
china_painting
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful design on your trinket box. I have a pearl set, just waiting for it to be fashionable again ;-)
February 11th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I love pearls so I wear regardless of fashion :)
February 11th, 2021
