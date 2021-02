A Bit Faded And Tattered Around The Edges....DSC_4192

and tonight I'm feeling the same way.

I've spent the day helping a very dear friend with medical issues which culminated in her being admitted to a private hospital about 35km form home, with fears that she may not be able to return home. I left home around 9.30am and got home again around 9pm.

Needless to say I'm shattered so please forgive my lack of comments tonight.



