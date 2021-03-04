Previous
Will There Be More Rain Tonight? P3040341 by merrelyn
63 / 365

Will There Be More Rain Tonight? P3040341

It was very overcast by the time I got to the beach for a walk. I hadn't checked the forecast so I took my little waterproof point and shoot with me rather than risk by main cameras getting wet again.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Photo Details

judith deacon ace
I recognise this spot, but not with all those clouds!
March 4th, 2021  
narayani
Nice lines
March 4th, 2021  
