Will There Be More Rain Tonight? P3040341
It was very overcast by the time I got to the beach for a walk. I hadn't checked the forecast so I took my little waterproof point and shoot with me rather than risk by main cameras getting wet again.
4th March 2021
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
TG-6
Taken
4th March 2021 5:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
jetty
,
rockingham
judith deacon
ace
I recognise this spot, but not with all those clouds!
March 4th, 2021
narayani
Nice lines
March 4th, 2021
