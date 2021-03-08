Looks Like Someone Partied Too Hard ......P3080067

or ate too many chips (but not from me) !!

This fellow is obviously very used to people and scavenging for food. He followed us, at a distance from the jetty to the cafe and had no concerns about leaping onto the table when our hot chips arrived. He even took the middle out of a chip that Graham was about to bite. Had we left the box opened he would have been into like a flash. I can't imagine that chips would be very good for him and we had quite a time trying to keep him away from our snack.