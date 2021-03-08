Previous
Next
Looks Like Someone Partied Too Hard ......P3080067 by merrelyn
67 / 365

Looks Like Someone Partied Too Hard ......P3080067

or ate too many chips (but not from me) !!
This fellow is obviously very used to people and scavenging for food. He followed us, at a distance from the jetty to the cafe and had no concerns about leaping onto the table when our hot chips arrived. He even took the middle out of a chip that Graham was about to bite. Had we left the box opened he would have been into like a flash. I can't imagine that chips would be very good for him and we had quite a time trying to keep him away from our snack.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
Another fav!
March 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise