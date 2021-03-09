Dandelions Are Great For Busy Days DSC_5340

Previous
Dandelions Are Great For Busy Days
Dandelions Are Great For Busy Days

I was out for most of the day and I have my camera club meeting tonight. Luckily there were a couple go dandelions in lawn, so that's what you got :)
9th March 2021

Merrelyn

judith deacon
Wish I could knock up a quick shot so effectively! Love this.
March 9th, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
Super capture and clarity. Fav.
March 9th, 2021  
KV
Awesome against the black background.
March 9th, 2021  
