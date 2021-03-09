Sign up
Previous
Next
68 / 365
Dandelions Are Great For Busy Days DSC_5340
I was out for most of the day and I have my camera club meeting tonight. Luckily there were a couple go dandelions in lawn, so that's what you got :)
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
3
4
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2982
photos
196
followers
123
following
18% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
9th March 2021 4:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
macro
,
dandelion
,
weeds
,
seeds
judith deacon
ace
Wish I could knock up a quick shot so effectively! Love this.
March 9th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Super capture and clarity. Fav.
March 9th, 2021
KV
ace
Awesome against the black background.
March 9th, 2021
