Little Penguins _3230036 by merrelyn
82 / 365

Little Penguins _3230036

Graham's Rotary club has been building new penguin nesting boxes for Penguin Island. The penguin population on the island has fallen in recent times but it is hoped that the new nesting boxes may help to change that.
The island is only a 5 minute ferry ride from our coast and this afternoon we were treated to trip across and a thank you afternoon tea.
These little guys are part of a small group of captive penguins on the island. They are all penguins that for various reasons couldn't survive in the wild.

23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Paula C ace
This is so sweet!
March 23rd, 2021  
m.taylor ace
So cute.
March 23rd, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Adorable capture.
March 23rd, 2021  
