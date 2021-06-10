Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
161 / 365
Watching The Waves DSC_5931
After a celebratory coffee on the foreshore (Graham is allowed to drive again, a week earlier than expected.), we drove out to Point Peron to check out the waves.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3143
photos
204
followers
119
following
44% complete
View this month »
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Latest from all albums
158
717
718
159
719
160
720
161
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
10th June 2021 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
point_peron
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely coastal scene. It must be a great feeling to be back behind the steering wheel again ;-)
June 10th, 2021
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured
June 10th, 2021
Kate
ace
Nice ocean view
June 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close