Watching The Waves DSC_5931 by merrelyn
161 / 365

Watching The Waves DSC_5931

After a celebratory coffee on the foreshore (Graham is allowed to drive again, a week earlier than expected.), we drove out to Point Peron to check out the waves.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Merrelyn

Merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely coastal scene. It must be a great feeling to be back behind the steering wheel again ;-)
June 10th, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautifully captured
June 10th, 2021  
Kate ace
Nice ocean view
June 10th, 2021  
