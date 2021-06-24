Sign up
175 / 365
Pyramids Beach DSC_0562
The Slap wasn't working as well I'd hoped, but we still got some interesting wave action.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3174
photos
206
followers
122
following
Tags
waves
,
spray
,
slap
,
dawesville
,
pyramids_beach
Bep
Great capture.
June 25th, 2021
