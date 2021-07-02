Sign up
183 / 365
Jewels Of Nature DSC_6481
I was thrilled to find a skeleton under the cape gooseberry bush with a green berry. Naturally I had to bring it inside for a play.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Album
365 - 2021
Tags
green
,
skeleton
,
orange
,
decomposition
,
cape_gooseberries
