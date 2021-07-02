Previous
Jewels Of Nature DSC_6481 by merrelyn
183 / 365

I was thrilled to find a skeleton under the cape gooseberry bush with a green berry. Naturally I had to bring it inside for a play.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Merrelyn

