Our Wild Weather Is Continuing DSC_1175
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Merrelyn
merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
5
1
1
365 - 2021
NIKON D3300
13th July 2021 2:27pm
rocks
waves
clouds
spray
surf
point_peron
landscape-40
Nina Ganci
wow! The power of the ocean is amazing
brilliant timing
July 13th, 2021
